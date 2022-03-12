Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Raised to C$19.00 at Scotiabank

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ERF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$14.94 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$20.00 price objective on Enerplus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.14.

Get Enerplus alerts:

TSE:ERF opened at C$16.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.33 billion and a PE ratio of 14.72. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of C$5.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.042 dividend. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is 10.60%.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 64,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.51, for a total value of C$1,061,843.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 309,852 shares in the company, valued at C$5,114,479.08.

About Enerplus (Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.