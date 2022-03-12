Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.150-$6.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Entergy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.33.

NYSE:ETR traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.75. The stock had a trading volume of 885,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy has a one year low of $93.43 and a one year high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

In other Entergy news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,087,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,350 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $150,903.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,785 shares of company stock worth $2,927,944. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Entergy by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

