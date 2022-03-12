EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Raised to $140.00 at Piper Sandler

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.99% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.07 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.04.

EOG stock opened at $116.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $68.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $122.50.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,454.3% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 36,209 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 17,078 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

