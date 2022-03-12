Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equillium, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of EQ001 which is in clinical-stage. Equillium, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EQ. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Equillium from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.33.

NASDAQ:EQ opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. Equillium has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average of $5.01. The company has a current ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equillium by 31.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 840,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 200,955 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equillium by 16.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 21,510 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Equillium during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Equillium during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Equillium by 38.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 141,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equillium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

