Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Equillium, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of EQ001 which is in clinical-stage. Equillium, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EQ. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Equillium from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.33.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equillium by 31.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 840,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 200,955 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equillium by 16.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 21,510 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Equillium during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Equillium during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Equillium by 38.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 141,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Equillium Company Profile (Get Rating)
Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.
