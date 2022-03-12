Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) Shares Down 11.8%

Shares of Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:ESN – Get Rating) were down 11.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 272,253 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 123,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Essential Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$0.60 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday.

Get Essential Energy Services alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.06 million and a P/E ratio of -5.54.

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.