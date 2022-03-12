Essex Equity Joint Investment Buys 92,914 Shares of Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) Stock

Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) major shareholder Essex Equity Joint Investment bought 92,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.19 per share, with a total value of $668,051.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Essex Equity Joint Investment also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 10th, Essex Equity Joint Investment purchased 826 shares of Reservoir Media stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $6,186.74.

On Thursday, February 24th, Essex Equity Joint Investment bought 12,945 shares of Reservoir Media stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $89,579.40.

NASDAQ:RSVR opened at $8.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.92. Reservoir Media Inc has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $11.45.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that Reservoir Media Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reservoir Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 38,851 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 849,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 380,300 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 3,863,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,562,000 after purchasing an additional 156,353 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. 39.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reservoir Holdings Inc

