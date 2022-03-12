Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,532 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 579,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,199,000 after acquiring an additional 28,795 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 16.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 200,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,184,000 after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 80.9% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $336.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $331.81 and a 200-day moving average of $334.73. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.74. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $271.51 and a twelve month high of $359.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.32%.

ESS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank lowered Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $363.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $351.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $366.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.53.

In related news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total transaction of $1,141,793.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.