European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE-UN) Shares Up 1%

Shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE-UN – Get Rating) shot up 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$4.94 and last traded at C$4.90. 61,015 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at C$4.85.

The company has a market cap of C$437.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.48.

About European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE-UN)

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

