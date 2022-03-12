European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE-UN) Shares Up 1%

Shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE-UN – Get Rating) shot up 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$4.94 and last traded at C$4.90. 61,015 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at C$4.85.
The company has a market cap of C$437.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.48.
About European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE-UN)
