Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on EOLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Evolus alerts:

NASDAQ EOLS traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.07. 710,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $560.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.59. Evolus has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $17.38.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. Evolus had a negative net margin of 46.96% and a negative return on equity of 60.65%. The business had revenue of $34.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.70 million. Research analysts expect that Evolus will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Crystal Muilenburg sold 6,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $63,196.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Moatazedi sold 37,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $369,467.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 15,872 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,226,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,498,000 after acquiring an additional 54,531 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 301,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 9,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. 31.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.