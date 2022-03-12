Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.06% of S&T Bancorp worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 1,561.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. 59.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STBA shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.82.

S&T Bancorp stock opened at $30.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.85. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.69. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

About S&T Bancorp (Get Rating)

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans, brokerage services, and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.