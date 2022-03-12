Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exponent by 10.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exponent by 4.2% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Exponent by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exponent by 0.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

In other news, Director George H. Brown bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.18 per share, for a total transaction of $170,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $94.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.67 and a beta of 0.50. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.49 and a 52-week high of $127.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.34.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $104.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.16 million. Exponent had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Exponent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.