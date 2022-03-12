Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AYX. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alteryx by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Alteryx by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alteryx by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Alteryx in the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Alteryx news, Director Jeff Horing acquired 56,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.71 per share, for a total transaction of $3,165,943.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 9,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $514,739.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYX stock opened at $61.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 0.65. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.67 and a 1-year high of $90.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.88 and a 200 day moving average of $65.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $173.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.36 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

AYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alteryx from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alteryx from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Alteryx from $159.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.14.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

