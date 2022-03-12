Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Cuts Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLO. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 137.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 445,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after buying an additional 257,846 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Flowers Foods by 8.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,163,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,767,000 after acquiring an additional 248,352 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Flowers Foods by 12.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,246,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,369,000 after acquiring an additional 244,180 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Flowers Foods by 326.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 236,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 181,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Flowers Foods by 82.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 389,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after acquiring an additional 175,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

FLO stock opened at $24.33 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.12.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.12 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.50%.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

