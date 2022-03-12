Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,252 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 14.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,976 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 23.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 242,443 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $89,958,000 after buying an additional 46,337 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $1,489,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $22,840,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,221 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PANW. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.34.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total transaction of $2,237,439.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total transaction of $6,124,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,126 shares of company stock worth $16,489,970 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $546.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $520.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $510.45. The company has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.20 and a beta of 1.31. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.56 and a twelve month high of $598.96.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

