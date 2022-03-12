Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 326.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $378.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $402.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.69.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $304.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $286.12 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $367.74.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 23.77%.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

