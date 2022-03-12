Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $673,000 Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 82.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,100,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561,549 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 207.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,669,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,563 shares in the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $44,298,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 887.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,519,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,599 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 123.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,704,000 after acquiring an additional 809,931 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HR opened at $26.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $33.77.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $136.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 275.56%.

HR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

