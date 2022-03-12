Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $784,000 Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 141.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 2,733.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAR. Raymond James upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

In related news, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $56,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAR opened at $74.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.00. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile (Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.