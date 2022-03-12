Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 288 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 155,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Sanmina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 797,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 108,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 51,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $353,515.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $154,121.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SANM stock opened at $39.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day moving average of $39.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $35.06 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Sanmina had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

