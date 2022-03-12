Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Lifted to “Buy” at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $46.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $43.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Exelon from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Exelon from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.80.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $43.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.58. Exelon has a one year low of $30.03 and a one year high of $44.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

In other news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.0% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 40.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

