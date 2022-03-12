Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,592 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 732 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,043 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPE opened at $179.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.32. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.77 and a 12-month high of $217.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.41, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.92) EPS. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPE. Barclays upped their target price on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.52.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $47,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 45,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $9,630,226.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,691 shares of company stock worth $29,423,250. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

