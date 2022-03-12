Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Expro International Group Holdings Ltd. is an oil and gas service company. Expro International Group Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Frank’s International N.V., is based in Reading, United Kingdom. “

Separately, Barclays restated a neutral rating on shares of Expro Group in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of XPRO stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.16. Expro Group has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $29.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000.

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

