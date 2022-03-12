Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires 856 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) by 358.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Colfax were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Colfax by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,619,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,943,000 after buying an additional 2,841,927 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Colfax by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,273,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,237,000 after buying an additional 881,891 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Colfax by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,108,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,884,000 after buying an additional 591,648 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Colfax by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,728,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,153,000 after buying an additional 581,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Colfax by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,912,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,993,000 after buying an additional 422,579 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CFX shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded Colfax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colfax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Shares of CFX stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Colfax Co. has a 1 year low of $35.66 and a 1 year high of $54.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.76, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brady Shirley sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $140,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $104,884.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,630 shares of company stock worth $8,490,404 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

