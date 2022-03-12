Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 196 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 292.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMN. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 357.9% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 28.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.50.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $105.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.50. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.18%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

In related news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,596 shares of company stock worth $3,645,887 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

