Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $68,000 Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 5.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 261,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,774 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 30.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 12,652 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 87.5% in the third quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,247,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 91.1% in the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 51,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 24,701 shares during the last quarter.

VICI stock opened at $27.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.93.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). VICI Properties had a net margin of 67.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $383.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. VICI Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz purchased 2,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

VICI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

