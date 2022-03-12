Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,013 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,830,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,300,000 after purchasing an additional 282,409 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 13.7% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,329,349 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,479 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,414,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,725,000 after acquiring an additional 353,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,262,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,862,000 after acquiring an additional 37,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 107.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,726,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GSK shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DZ Bank lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

NYSE:GSK opened at $40.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.00. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $46.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 102.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

