Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 275 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 213.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,943,000 after acquiring an additional 787,600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 935,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,656,000 after buying an additional 156,249 shares during the last quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,167,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,981,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,138,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

RWR stock opened at $112.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.73. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $123.10.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.