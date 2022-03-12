Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Receives $31.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.11.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FSLY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fastly from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Fastly alerts:

Shares of Fastly stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.89. 5,143,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,230,021. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. Fastly has a 52 week low of $13.88 and a 52 week high of $78.08.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $97.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Fastly’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastly will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 11,785 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $337,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 4,825 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $96,548.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,628. Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,981,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fastly by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,117,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,425,000 after purchasing an additional 595,811 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fastly by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,448,000 after purchasing an additional 84,201 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Fastly by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Fastly by 1,223.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 137,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 126,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly (Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.