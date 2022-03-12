Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has GBX 1,650 ($21.62) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 2,000 ($26.21).

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.14) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.90) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,350 ($43.89) to GBX 3,200 ($41.93) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,700 ($35.38) to GBX 2,600 ($34.07) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fevertree Drinks presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,538.75 ($33.26).

Fevertree Drinks stock opened at GBX 1,566 ($20.52) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,180.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,370.65. Fevertree Drinks has a one year low of GBX 1,480 ($19.39) and a one year high of GBX 2,871 ($37.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The company has a market cap of £1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

