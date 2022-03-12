FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Bank of America

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of FIGS from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of FIGS from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of FIGS from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FIGS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.31.

FIGS stock opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average of $29.87. FIGS has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $50.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.06 million. The firm’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FIGS will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $123,096.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of FIGS by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,826,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,628 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,058,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,531,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of FIGS by 1,532.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 26,522 shares during the last quarter. 52.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

