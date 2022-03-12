First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $46.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.99. First Financial Bankshares has a 12-month low of $43.03 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.88.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 43.88%. The firm had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.28 per share, with a total value of $452,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.22 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 18,212 shares of company stock valued at $835,314 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $440,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 80.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,666,000 after acquiring an additional 169,617 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 11.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 163,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after acquiring an additional 16,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 43.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 299,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,726,000 after acquiring an additional 90,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 51.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

