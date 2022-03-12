First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.05.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FR. TD Securities lowered First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$12.75 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Shares of FR stock opened at C$17.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of C$4.44 billion and a PE ratio of 95.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.93. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of C$11.87 and a one year high of C$22.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 5.90%.

In other news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$875,000. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Winston Poon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.94, for a total value of C$139,393.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$876,907.42. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 12,321 shares of company stock worth $168,780 and sold 1,101,600 shares worth $14,618,218.

About First Majestic Silver (Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.