First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

FCEF traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $22.08. 4,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,916. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $26.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.79 and its 200-day moving average is $24.77.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 2.38% of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

