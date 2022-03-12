First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 364,600 shares, a growth of 417.2% from the February 13th total of 70,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 369,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDVY. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,328,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,953 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 955,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,949,000 after buying an additional 483,522 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 699,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,198,000 after purchasing an additional 346,582 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 532,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,150,000 after purchasing an additional 104,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $11,082,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SDVY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.60. The stock had a trading volume of 295,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,981. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.35. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $31.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

