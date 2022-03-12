Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.18 million, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.31. Flexible Solutions International has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

