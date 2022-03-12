Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 445,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after buying an additional 257,846 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,163,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,767,000 after buying an additional 248,352 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,246,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,369,000 after purchasing an additional 244,180 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 326.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 236,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 181,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 389,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after purchasing an additional 175,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

FLO stock opened at $24.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.83 and its 200 day moving average is $26.12. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.50%.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

