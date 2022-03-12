Foghorn Therapeutics’ (FHTX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.
FHTX opened at $10.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average of $13.95. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42.
About Foghorn Therapeutics
Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.
