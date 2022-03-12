Foghorn Therapeutics’ (FHTX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

FHTX opened at $10.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average of $13.95. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,147,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,254,000 after acquiring an additional 28,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 149.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 980,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 586,487 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 67.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 276,444 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,770,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 74,688 shares during the period. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

