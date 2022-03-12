Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Short Interest Up 4,220.0% in February

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 4,220.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FTMDF opened at $0.11 on Friday. Fortune Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10.
About Fortune Minerals
