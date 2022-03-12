FourThought Financial LLC Reduces Stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

FourThought Financial LLC reduced its stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 76,161 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 295,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $430,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.88 per share, for a total transaction of $139,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $694,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,825 shares of company stock worth $2,225,914. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNVR. Zacks Investment Research raised Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.86.

UNVR opened at $30.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.80. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.92 and a 12-month high of $31.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.76.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Univar Solutions’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Univar Solutions (Get Rating)

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

