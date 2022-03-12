FourThought Financial LLC Sells 153 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

FourThought Financial LLC lessened its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $137.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.24. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.15 and a 1-year high of $211.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.23.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 258.69% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $208.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.67.

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total transaction of $155,768.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $155,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

