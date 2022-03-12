FourThought Financial LLC Sells 54 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

FourThought Financial LLC decreased its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EGP. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 21.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 30.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 11.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on EGP. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.44.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $187.03 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.46 and a 52-week high of $229.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.17 and a 200-day moving average of $194.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $107.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.11%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

