FourThought Financial LLC Sells 639 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

FourThought Financial LLC decreased its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Acushnet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Acushnet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Acushnet by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Acushnet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Acushnet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 49.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $37,503,300.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.86.

NYSE:GOLF opened at $42.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.89. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $57.87.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $420.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

