FourThought Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

FourThought Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,542.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total transaction of $333,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $259.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $316.89 and a 200-day moving average of $373.29. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.30 and a 1-year high of $460.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

