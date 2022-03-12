FourThought Financial LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

FourThought Financial LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yale University acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $453,589,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 255.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,435,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,806,000 after buying an additional 3,907,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after buying an additional 3,625,290 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,114,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,866,000 after buying an additional 2,426,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VPR Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $107,453,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $43.86 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $43.85 and a 12-month high of $55.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.08.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

