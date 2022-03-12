Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$179.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FNV. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$240.00 to C$260.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$194.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$174.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$144.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$195.60.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Shares of FNV stock opened at C$201.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.55 billion and a PE ratio of 44.03. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of C$145.38 and a 1-year high of C$216.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$177.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$176.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 13.57 and a quick ratio of 11.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 24.48%.

In related news, Director David Harquail sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$171.73, for a total value of C$1,133,449.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 845,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$145,260,250.38. Also, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 6,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$170.19, for a total transaction of C$1,136,363.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$36,657,396.41.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.