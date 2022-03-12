Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQH) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQH – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 18,469 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLQH opened at $26.71 on Friday. Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $29.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.34.

