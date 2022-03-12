FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FreightCar America, Inc. manufactures railroad freight cars, with particular expertise in coal-carrying railcars. In addition to coal cars, FreightCar America designs and builds flat cars, mill gondola cars, intermodal cars, coil steel cars and motor vehicle carriers. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has manufacturing facilities in Danville, Illinois, Roanoke, Virginia and Johnstown, Pennsylvania. “

FreightCar America stock opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.23. FreightCar America has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $8.63. The company has a market capitalization of $68.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.22.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 90,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 246.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 293.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 85.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the third quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.

