FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ZINGU) Short Interest Update

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ZINGU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 94.2% from the February 13th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $348,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ZINGU opened at $10.01 on Friday. FTAC Zeus Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $10.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04.

