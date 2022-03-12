Full Metal Minerals (CVE:FMM) Trading Up 6.9%

Full Metal Minerals Ltd. (CVE:FMM – Get Rating) shares were up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 31,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a market capitalization of C$9.18 million and a P/E ratio of -3.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.16.

Full Metal Minerals Company Profile (CVE:FMM)

Full Metal Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company holds an option agreement to earn a 60% interest in the Olivine Mountain property located in the Similkameen Mining Division, British Columbia. Full Metal Minerals Ltd.

