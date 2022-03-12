Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Announces Earnings Results

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.91), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Futu had a net margin of 42.45% and a return on equity of 18.91%.

NASDAQ:FUTU traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.74. The company had a trading volume of 18,111,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,975,948. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.72. Futu has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $181.44.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Futu by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Futu in the fourth quarter valued at $568,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Futu by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Futu by 15.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Futu by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Futu presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.80.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

