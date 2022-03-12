FY2021 EPS Estimates for AudioEye, Inc. Cut by B. Riley (NASDAQ:AEYE)

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for AudioEye in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.30) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.27). B. Riley also issued estimates for AudioEye’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.57) EPS.

AEYE has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of AudioEye from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AudioEye in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

NASDAQ AEYE opened at $5.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.41. AudioEye has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $36.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AudioEye by 3.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in AudioEye by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AudioEye by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AudioEye by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in AudioEye by 23,684.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

